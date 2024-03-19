The Angels announced Tuesday that Sandoval will start Opening Day against the Orioles on March 28, Erica Weston of Bally Sports West reports.

The left-hander made a career-high 28 starts last season but took a step back with a 4.11 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 128:74 K:BB across 144.2 innings, so it's a bit of a surprise he'll get the nod Opening Day. Sandoval also wasn't particularly sharp during spring training with a 7.15 ERA and 10:6 K:BB over 11.1 innings, and he'll have a tough matchup in Baltimore to begin the campaign.