Sandoval (2-6) gave up four runs on 11 hits and struck out three without walking a batter over six innings to take the loss Sunday versus the Royals.

The Royals went with death by a thousand cuts against Sandoval -- just one of the 11 hits went for extra bases. All four runs were surrendered in the fourth inning, and the southpaw kept runners off base in just one of his six frames. This was the fifth time in nine starts Sandoval has given up at least four runs. He's at a poor 5.00 ERA, 1.53 WHIP and 48:17 K:BB through 45 innings this season. Sandoval is projected to make his next start on the road against the Rangers.