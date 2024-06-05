Sandoval did not factor into the decision in Tuesday's win over the Padres, allowing one run on four hits and a walk while striking out seven over six innings.

Sandoval put together his second straight quality start but once again was left with nothing to show for it in the win column, as the Angels didn't take a lead until the bottom of the seventh. The lefty struck out the side in the second and retired nine straight at one point before Jurickson Profar botched a base hit off him with two outs in the sixth. Sandoval has now recorded seven strikeouts in consecutive outings, something he only did three times over his first 11 starts of the year. He'll carry a 5,00 ERA, 1.43 WHIP and 71:28 K:BB (66.2 innings) into his next start, which projects to come against the Astros this weekend.