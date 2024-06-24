Sandoval told reporters Monday that he has a high-grade flexor tear and a torn UCL in his left elbow, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

Sandoval was removed in the third inning of Friday's start against the Dodgers, and he was placed on the injured list Saturday. The injury is more severe than what was originally labelled a left elbow strain, and the 27-year-old southpaw will have to undergo surgery. Whether Sandoval undergoes an internal brace procedure or Tommy John has yet to be determined, but he will be out of action for at least a year. Prior to the injury, Sandoval was 2-8 over 16 starts with a 5.08 ERA, 1.51 WHIP and 81:35 K:BB over 79.2 innings.