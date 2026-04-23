Red Sox's Patrick Sandoval: Pulled off rehab assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Red Sox returned Sandoval (biceps) from his rehab assignment Thursday, Chris Henrique of BostonSportsJournal.com reports.
Sandoval had been pitching in the minors while working his way back from an internal brace procedure he underwent in 2024, but he suffered a setback during his latest rehab outing at Worcester. Manager Alex Cora said Monday that Sandoval will likely need just a few days of rest before he's ready to begin throwing again, at which point an updated timeline for his return could emerge.
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