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Red Sox manager Alex Cora said Monday that Sandoval isn't expected to require further imaging on his left biceps and will likely resume throwing after a few days of rest, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.

Shortly before he was scheduled to make his third rehab start with Triple-A Worcester on Sunday, Sandoval was pulled off his minor-league assignment and reported to Boston to receive further evaluation after experiencing biceps tightness following his previous outing. Fortunately for Sandoval -- who is working his way back from a June 2024 internal brace surgery on his left elbow -- he appears to have avoided any sort of major setback and could soon be ready to link back up with Worcester to continue his rehab assignment. Even so, the 29-year-old left-hander still isn't expected to be ready to return from the 15-day injured list until at least early May, and the Red Sox may not have a rotation spot available for him once he's activated.

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