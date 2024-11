The Angels non-tendered Sandoval on Friday.

Sandoval underwent an internal brace surgery after tearing the UCL in his left elbow in late June, an injury that will take a full year to recover from. Despite a poor 5.08 ERA across 16 starts in 2024 prior to his injury, Sandoval could stick around with the Angels and continue his rehab program with the Halos, though he might gain interest from a team looking to add a southpaw to its rotation.