The Red Sox signed Sandoval (elbow) to a two-year, $18.25 million contract Friday, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Sandoval underwent internal brace surgery in June and was non-tendered by the Angels last month. He will be sidelined until the second half of the 2025 season but nonetheless landed a strong contract from the Red Sox. It's a fit that makes sense on paper, as Sandoval has strong secondary pitches but a weak fastball and the Red Sox leaned on non-fastballs in 2024 under the guidance of new pitching coach Andrew Bailey.