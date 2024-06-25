The Angels transferred Sandoval (elbow) to the 60-day injured list Tuesday.
Sandoval was diagnosed with a torn UCL in his left elbow Monday and is expected to miss at least a full calendar year. He'll trade places on the 60-day IL with Chase Silseth (elbow), who was activated and optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
