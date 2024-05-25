Sandoval (2-7) took the loss Friday against Cleveland, allowing eight runs on six hits and four walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out four.

Sandoval took a beating against the Guardians as he yielded a career-high three homers in the outing. The 27-year-old lefty also struggled with his command, issuing four walks for the first time since his seven run, four inning disaster in Cincinnati on April 20. Overall, the Angels starter sports a 5.60 ERA, 1.55 WHIP and 57:24 K:BB in 54.2 innings. Sandoval gets no reprieve in his next start, currently scheduled against the scorching hot Yankees at home.