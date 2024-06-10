Sandoval did not factor into the decision in Sunday's win over the Astros, allowing five runs on eight hits and three walks while striking out four over 5.2 innings.

Sandoval started out with two scoreless frames before the Astros manufactured three runs in the third on two walks and four hits. He then gave up a run-scoring double from Jose Abreu in the sixth before exiting the game for good. Abreu would end up scoring that inning as well. Sandoval just missed out on a third straight start of reaching six innings and the eight hits given up were his most since he allowed 11 on May 12. Walks also continue to be an issue for the left-hander, as he's allowed at least three walks in four of his last five starts. Sandoval now owns a disappointing 5.23 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 75:31 K:BB in 72.1 innings this year and lines up to take the mound again versus the Giants over the weekend.