Sandoval did not factor into the decision in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Giants, allowing three runs on eight hits and two walks with five strikeouts over five innings.

Sandoval surrendered a two-run home run to Heliot Ramos in a 31-pitch first inning then allowed a run on a double by Ramos in the fifth. Sandoval left the game after five frames with a 3-1 deficit before Logan O'Hoppe tied the game on a homer in the sixth. Sandoval has alternated good starts with bad starts throughout most of the season and now owns a 5.24 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 80:33 K:BB in 15 outings. He tentatively lines up to face the Dodgers next week.