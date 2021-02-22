Detmers has a chance to get a a big-league call-up in 2021, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

Manager Joe Maddon singled out Detmers and fellow prospect Chris Rodriguez as pitchers he's excited to see during spring training and indicated that both could make an impact at some point in the coming campaign. Detmers was the Angels' first-round pick in the 2020 first-year player draft and spent the season at the team's alternate training camp, but his arsenal is already polished enough to possibly be big-league ready as soon as this season if a need arises.