Detmers (3-3) took the loss against Cleveland on Saturday, allowing seven runs on five hits and four walks while striking out seven batters over 5.2 innings.

Detmers entered the sixth inning with a quality start still in sight, as he had allowed three runs to that point. However, the left-hander got himself into trouble by walking three batters in the frame, and Bo Naylor made the hurler pay with a grand slam to blow the game open. The seven runs, three homers and four free passes were all season-worst marks for Detmers, who was tagged with his third consecutive loss. The 24-year-old looked to be on his way to a breakout campaign by posting a 1.19 ERA and 30:7 K:BB over 22.2 innings across his first four starts, but he's stumbled since, allowing 16 earned runs and recording a 14:7 K:BB over 17.2 frames in his past three outings.