Detmers (3-5) yielded three runs on four hits and four walks over five-plus innings Sunday, striking out eight and taking a loss against the Guardians.

Detmers gave up just two runs through five frames before he was charged with one more during Cleveland's three-run sixth inning. He generated 16 whiffs and has forced double-digit swinging strikes in eight of his 11 outings. Detmers started the year 3-0 with a 1.19 ERA through four starts; since then, he's gone 0-5 with an 8.59 ERA and has now failed to complete at least six innings in six consecutive appearances. Now carrying a 5.76 ERA, Detemers will look to snap the skid in his next start, which is projected to be in Seattle.