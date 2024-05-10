Detmers (3-4) was hit with the loss against the Royals on Thursday, allowing six runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out five over five innings.

Detmers cruised through the first two innings before failing to retire either of the first four batters to open the third, eventually leading to four runs coming across for Kansas City. He was touched up again in the fifth for another two runs, marking his third consecutive outing in which he's allowed at least five runs. Surprisingly, the lefty has still managed to get through at least five innings in all eight of his starts this season despite his recent struggles, though he's now lost each of his last four decisions (spanning four starts).