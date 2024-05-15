Detmers allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits and two walks while striking out seven over five innings in a no-decision versus the Cardinals.

While he avoided a fifth straight loss, it was still a poor showing for Detmers. He's given up at least four earned runs in each of his last five outings while walking multiple batters in four of them. He kept the ball in the yard Tuesday, which was a positive, but it's not as encouraging as it could be since the Cardinals have been bereft of power this year. Detmers is at a 5.19 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 56:18 K:BB over 50.1 innings across nine starts in 2024. He's projected to make his next start on the road in Houston.