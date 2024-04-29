Detmers (3-2) yielded five runs on nine hits over five innings Sunday, striking out three and taking a loss against the Twins.

Detmers fired three perfect innings before the Twins broke the scoreless tie in the fourth inning. He ran into more trouble in the fifth, coughing up four runs on five hits. After an incredible start to his season in which he produced a 30:7 K:BB and 1.19 ERA through four starts, Detmers has taken two straight losses, yielding nine runs in 12 innings. His ERA climbed to 3.12 but he still owns a strong 37:10 K:BB through 34.2 frames. Detmers is projected for a road start in Cleveland next weekend.