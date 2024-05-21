Detmers allowed six runs on eight hits and a walk while striking out three over four innings in a no-decision versus the Astros.

Detmers' run of poor pitching continued. Five of the six runs came on home runs by Jose Altuve and Mauricio Dubon. Detmers has allowed at least four runs in each of his last six starts, and this was the fourth time in that span he's surrendered multiple homers. The southpaw has an ugly 5.80 ERA, 1.42 WHIP and 59:19 K:BB through 54.1 innings across 10 starts this season. He's projected to make his next start at home versus the Guardians.