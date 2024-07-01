Detmers tossed six innings for Triple-A Salt Lake on Sunday, allowing three runs on four hits and no walks while striking out 11 batters while notching the win.

Detmers was optioned to Triple-A on June 1 after a series of poor starts with the Angels. His first minor-league outing since 2022 didn't go well, as he gave up seven runs over five frames despite striking out eight batters. The southpaw has improved since, and over his past two outings with Salt Lake he's struck out 21 hitters across 12 frames, though he's also surrendered eight earned runs over that stretch. Overall, Detmers has logged a 5.70 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 41:9 K:BB across 30 frames through five starts in the minors. Angels pitching coach Barry Enright said last week that Detmers was "trending in the right direction" in terms of improvement when addressing how the club will fill the rotation spot of Patrick Sandoval, who has since been ruled out for the season after undergoing an internal brace procedure to repair the UCL in his pitching elbow, but it's unclear what the team's plans are for Detmers moving forward. Los Angeles' rotation has had a lot of moving parts of late -- in addition to Sandoval's injury, Zach Plesac was demoted to Triple-A on Saturday, Jose Soriano (abdomen) is slated to return from the injured list Tuesday, and Davis Daniel was promoted from the minors to make his first start of the campaign last Thursday. In addition, Roansy Contreras was moved from the bullpen to make a spot start last Wednesday and is slated to get another turn in the rotation this coming Thursday versus Oakland.