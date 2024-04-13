Detmers (3-0) earned the win Friday over the Red Sox, allowing three hits and two walks while striking out seven over 6.1 scoreless innings.

It was another excellent outing from Detmers, who's held opponents to one run or fewer while striking out at least seven in each of his first three starts. The 24-year-old southpaw lowered his ERA to a stellar 1.04 with a 0.81 WHIP and 26 strikeouts, tied for second-most in the majors, through 17.1 innings. Detmers looks poised to take a significant step forward after posting a mediocre 4.48 ERA in 28 starts last season. He's currently in line to face the Rays on the road in his next outing.