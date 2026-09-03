Detmers allowed one run on six hits and struck out eight without walking a batter over seven innings in a no-decision Wednesday versus the Yankees.

The Angels moved back to a five-man rotation when George Klassen (back) landed on the injured list, pressing Detmers into action against the Yankees. Detmers delivered another gem, his fifth straight quality start, but he still wasn't as good as Cam Schlittler, who pitched eight innings of one-run, two-hit ball. With just three runs allowed over his last 33 innings and a 32:5 K:BB in that span, Detmers is setting himself up to end the year strong. He's maintained a 3.44 ERA, 1.06 WHIP and 182:44 K:BB over 162 innings through 28 starts, but playing on the Angels has left him with a 4-8 record. It won't be any easier in his next outing, which is projected to be in Boston.