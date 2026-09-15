Detmers (6-8) earned the win Monday, allowing three runs on seven hits and a walk over six innings against the Mariners. He struck out eight.

Detmers was tagged for a three-run homer in the fourth inning courtesy of Cal Raleigh, but he still churned out a quality start and picked up his second straight win. The southpaw has been brilliant in the second half, posting a 1.65 ERA, 0.89 WHIP and 76:11 K:BB across 65.1 innings (11 starts) since the All-Star break. On the year, Detmers owns a 3.36 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 199:46 K:BB in 174 innings (30 starts) and is tentatively scheduled to pitch Saturday against the Twins.