Detmers (7-8) allowed two hits and two walks while striking out seven over six scoreless innings to earn the win over the Mariners on Friday.

Detmers struggled in his previous start, but he ends the year in a positive note. The southpaw allowed just eight runs over 30 innings across five starts in September, winning three of them while adding a 37:4 K:BB. Overall, he posted a 3.36 ERA, 1.04 WHIP and 211:48 K:BB over 185 innings across 32 starts in 2026, just one year after serving as a full-time reliever. Detmers could attract significant offseason trade interest after his career year.