Detmers allowed four runs on six hits and struck out five without walking a batter over five innings in a no-decision versus the Twins on Saturday.

Detmers hadn't given up more than three runs in any of his last 11 starts, posting an elite 1.65 ERA and 76:11 K:BB over that span. The Twins were able to get to him a bit, as four of the six hits he allowed went for extra bases. The southpaw has been a pillar of stability on a bad team this year, pitching to career-best marks of a 3.47 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 204:46 K:BB through 179 innings over 31 starts. He is projected for one more start this season, which is expected to come in Seattle.