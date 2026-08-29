Detmers allowed one run on eight hits and struck out two without walking a batter over six innings in a no-decision versus the Phillies on Friday.

Detmers has logged four straight quality starts, giving up just two runs over 26 innings with a 24:5 K:BB in that span. He pitched well enough to win, but the Angels' bullpen didn't protect the lead. Detmers is now at a 3.54 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 174:44 K:BB through 155 innings over 27 starts this season, including 12 quality starts. He's projected to make his next start at Pittsburgh, assuming the Angels continue with a six-man rotation into September.