Detmers didn't factor into the decision Wednesday, allowing two runs (one earned) on seven hits and one walk over 5.1 innings against the Rays. He struck out four.

Although Detmers didn't reach seven strikeouts for the first time all season, he surrendered one earned run of fewer for a fourth straight outing. After seeing his K/9 jump up to 10.2 in 2023, Detmers has taken another step forward in the category with an 11.9 K/9 through 22.2 innings. The southpaw is tentatively scheduled to face the Orioles on Monday for his next start.