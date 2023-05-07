Detmers (0-3) allowed three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out seven over four innings, taking the loss Saturday versus the Rangers.

Detmers threw 60 of 94 pitches for strikes, but Rangers batters were able to foul off 23 of those pitches. His two shortest outings of the season have been his last two, where he's allowed a combined 10 runs (seven earned) over 8.1 innings. The good news is that he hasn't allowed a home run in that span. Detmers now has a 5.10 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 38:12 K:BB over 30 innings spanning six starts. He's projected for a road start in Cleveland next weekend.