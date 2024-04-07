Detmers (2-0) earned the win over Boston on Saturday, allowing one run on three hits and one walk while striking out 12 batters over six innings.

Detmers induced a whopping 21 whiffs in the outing and tied a career high with 12 punchouts. The left-hander looked even better than he did in his first start of the season, when he picked up a win with five innings of one-run ball against Baltimore. Detmers has shown flashes of excellence in the majors in the past -- most impressively, he pitched a no-hitter against Tampa Bay in 2022 -- but he had a disappointing season last year, posting a 4.48 ERA and 1.35 WHIP over 28 starts. However, he could be primed for a breakout campaign based on his first two starts of 2024 -- so far, he's allowed just two runs over 11 innings while racking up an impressive 19:4 K:BB.