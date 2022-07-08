Detmers was called up from Triple-A Salt Lake to start Friday's contest against the Orioles.

As expected, Detmers will be on the mound Friday night against the Orioles, returning to the majors after making one start at Triple-A. The left-hander struggled in his two starts prior to being sent down, surrendering nine runs over 8.2 frames while allowing four home runs. He will look to return to the form he had in his prior two outings, a stretch where tossed 8.2 scoreless innings, when he toes the rubber Friday night which also happens to be his 23rd birthday.