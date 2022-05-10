Tepera allowed two runs (one earned) on one hit and one walk while striking out three batters over 1.1 innings to earn a hold against the Rays on Monday.

Tepera entered in the sixth inning and retired two batters to close out the frame. He started the seventh and struck out the first two hitters he faced but then allowed a single and walk before being pulled. Both baserunners eventually came around to score, and Tepera was charged with his first earned run since his first appearance of the season. The right-hander has been very good on the campaign, posting a 1.88 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 12:6 K:BB across 14.1 innings. He is tied for second in the majors with eight holds.