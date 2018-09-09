Ohtani (thigh) is in the lineup Sunday against the White Sox, acting as the designated hitter and batting fourth, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports.

The Japanese import came away from a home-plate collision with a thigh bruise, though it appears the issue is fairly minor. Ohtani will continue to act as the main designated hitter for the Angels in September barring any further issues with his injured UCL.

