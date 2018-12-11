Angels' Shohei Ohtani: Regains full range of motion
Ohtani (elbow) continues to make progress after undergoing Tommy John surgery and now has full range of motion in his right elbow, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.
Ohtani is set for an evaluation by doctors from the United States sometime in January. Although he won't be ready to begin a hitting program just yet, it's positive news that he's continuing to make significant progress without setbacks. Expect more news on Ohtani's recovery to surface over the course of the next few months.
