Ohtani (ankle) is hitting fifth and serving as the designated hitter Tuesday against the A's, Maria I. Guardado of MLB.com reports.

As expected, Ohtani won't be forced to miss any time after suffering a minor ankle injury while sliding into second base Sunday. The 24-year-old is hitting .364/.440/.841 with five homers, three stolen bases and 12 RBI through 12 games in September.