Ward went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Wednesday's win over St. Louis.

Ward jumped on a hanging four-seamer from Nick Robertson in the bottom of the seventh and sent it into the stands in left field for a leadoff home run, giving the outfielder his first long ball this month and his eighth overall on the season. Ward also recorded a single in the contest, marking his fourth multi-hit game in May, where he's now batting .261 with three RBI and six runs scored.