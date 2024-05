Ward went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 9-3 win against Texas.

Ward padded an already large Angels lead with a solo shot in the sixth inning. It was his second homer in his past two contests and gave him an RBI in three straight games. Ward has gone deep nine times through 188 plate appearances this year, putting him on pace so surpass his career-best mark of 23 long balls set two seasons ago.