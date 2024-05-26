Ward went 1-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's loss to the Guardians.

Ward jumped on a four-seamer from Tanner Bibee in the bottom of the third and launched it over the wall in left field for a three-run shot to bring the Angels back within one run of Cleveland. It marked the fourth long ball for the outfielder in his last nine games, as well as his first multi-RBI effort this month. Ward is now up to 11 home runs and 32 RBI on the campaign, while also hitting safely in eight of his last 10 games.