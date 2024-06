Ward was removed from Tuesday's game against Arizona due to lower-back tightness.

The Angels described Ward's removal as precautionary, so it's unlikely he's dealing with a serious injury. The 30-year-old outfielder had gone 2-for-3 with a solo home run and an RBI double before leaving in the eighth inning, and he's now slashing .253/.331/.452 with 12 homers and 36 RBI on the season.