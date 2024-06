Ward (back) is serving as the Angels' designated hitter and batting third Thursday versus the Diamondbacks, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com reports.

Ward was taken out of Tuesday's game due to back tightness and had to miss Wednesday's contest as well, but the issue has now seemingly subsided. Since June 1, the 30-year-old outfielder has gone just 4-for-28 with two RBI and two runs while striking out eight times in nine games.