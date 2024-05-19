Ward went 2-for-6 with a solo home run in Saturday's 3-2 extra-innings loss to the Rangers.

Ward was the only Angel with multiple hits in the 13-inning marathon. He's logged three straight multi-hit games, swatting a homer in each of them to reach 10 long balls on the year. The outfielder is slashing .275/.320/.494 with 28 RBI, 27 runs scored, nine doubles and two stolen bases over 45 contests. Ward continues to hold down a near-everyday role in left field as one of the more productive players on the Angels' roster.