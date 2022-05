Cabbage is expected to miss 3-to-4 months after he was diagnosed with a fractured left forearm, which he suffered Friday in a game for Double-A Rocket City, Mike DiGiovanna of the Los Angeles Times reports.

Before picking up the injury, Cabbage slashed .327/.434/.664 with 10 home runs and 10 stolen bases over 136 plate appearances. His projected recovery timeline puts him in danger of missing the rest of the season.