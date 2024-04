The Astros will add Cabbage to their roster for their upcoming series against the Rockies in Mexico City, Brian McTaggart of MLB.com reports.

The Astros are permitted to add an additional position player to their roster for their two-game series in Mexico City, so they'll bring up Cabbage to provide additional depth at first base and in the outfield. The 26-year-old has spent all season at Triple-A Sugar Land, where he's slashed .271/.440/.486 with three homers and nine RBI.