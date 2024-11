The Pirates claimed Cabbage off waivers from the Astros on Monday, Ari Alexander of KPRC 2 Houston reports.

Cabbage, 27, slashed just .209/.253/.337 with a 37.4 percent strikeout rate this season with the Astros. He's shown big power and some speed in the minors and the Pirates will hope they can get more out of the outfielder at the major-league level.