The Pirates released Cabbage on Monday.

Per Andrew Destin of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, Cabbage was given his release so that he could sign with the Yomiuri Giants of Japan's Nippon Professional Baseball. The 27-year-old was a waiver claim by Pittsburgh in November after he slashed .209/.253/.337 with a 37.4 percent strikeout rate with the Astros during the 2024 season.