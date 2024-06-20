Cabbage is out of the lineup for Thursday's game against the White Sox, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Chas McCormick will get the nod in right field Thursday, and he and Cabbage have now picked up six starts apiece at the position since Kyle Tucker bruised his right shin earlier this month and eventually landed on the injured list. Houston should continue to deploy a timeshare between the lefty-hitting Cabbage and the righty-hitting McCormick at the position until Tucker is back in action, but manager Joe Espada doesn't seem to be running a strict platoon.