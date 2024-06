Cabbage is out of the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

Cabbage and Chas McCormick had been sharing time in right field as of last week while Kyle Tucker (shin) remains on the injured list, but Cabbage seems to have fallen out of favor in the wake of Joey Loperfido's promotion from Triple-A Sugar Landon Friday. With Loperfido presenting Houston with another lefty-hitting option in the outfield, Cabbage now finds himself on the bench for a fourth straight game.