The Astros optioned Cabbage to Triple-A Sugar Land on Tuesday, Chandler Rome of The Athleticreports.

The 26-year-old was acquired by the Astros from the Angels in late January, and he's now set to begin 2024 at the Triple-A level. Cabbage had a .553 OPS in 22 games for the Halos last season but spent most of the campaign at Triple-A Salt Lake, where he slashed .306/.379/.596 with 30 homers and 32 steals in 107 contests.