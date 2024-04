The Astros returned Cabbage to Triple-A Sugar Land on Monday, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Cabbage served as the Astros' 27th man for the club's two-game series in Mexico City versus the Rockies over the weekend, going 1-for-2 with a double and an RBI while starting in left field in Saturday's 12-4 win before heading to the bench for Sunday's 8-2 win. The 26-year-old should get the chance to play on an everyday basis as he heads back to Sugar Land.