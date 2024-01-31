The Astros acquired Cabbage from the Angels on Wednesday in exchange for Carlos Espinosa.

Cabbage had been designated for assignment over the week and now has a new home. The 26-year-old was one of just two minor leaguers to go 30-30 in 2023, collecting 30 home runs and 32 stolen bases at Triple-A Salt Lake. There's lots of swing-and-miss in his game, though, as he fanned at a 30 percent rate at Salt Lake and a whopping 46.4 percent rate during his brief time with the Angels. Cabbage will provide depth at first base and in the outfield.