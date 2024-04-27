The Astros appointed Cabbage from Triple-A Sugar Land to be the 27th man for the two-game series against the Rockies in Mexico City, Julia Morales of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

Houston was given permission to add a 27th man for its two-game series in Mexico City. The Astros opted to call up Cabbage, who will start in left field Saturday and bat seventh against Rockies right-hander Cal Quantrill. Cabbage played 22 games in the majors last season with the Angels, slashing .208/.321/.553 with three doubles, one stolen base, one home run and seven RBI over 56 plate appearances.